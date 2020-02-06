Local Community Helps Sick Veteran Care For Senior Dog

National-World

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — A post shared on Facebook showing a sick veteran getting help caring for his dog has touched many in the Northwest Arkansas community.

Veteran Mike now lives at the Arkansas Veteran’s Home at Fayetteville after getting sick. One thing missing from Mike’s new home is his beloved dog, Tucker.

In Tucker’s absence, community members are stepping up to help the pair see each other by bringing the dog in for regular visits.

“We believe allowing pets into our home brings joy to our veterans,” said Buster McCall, Administrator of Arkansas State Veterans Home. “You can see the veterans perk up and come to life when a pet comes into the room.”

Following a call from Mike’s daughter, the Animal League of Washington County is making sure Tucker is fed and is taking care of his medical needs. Tucker is a senior lab and has severe ear infections.

“Tucker was his best buddy, so when he had to be separated to him from illness there was no one for Tucker, so we stepped up to help him, and they’re attached at the hip, so it just means so much to the owner,” Carmen Nelson, Director of Animal League of Washington County, said.

Nelson says it’s a reunion like no other.

“It’s so heartfelt and we just love it,” Nelson said. “We go a couple of times a week and the daughter comes in on the weekends and also takes him up, it just really lightens the day for the owner to be able to have Tucker there for the day and sit there with him and pet him and it’s really sweet.”

The Animal League has been boarding Tucker for several weeks now but says he is ready for a foster home.

They continue to raise money for Tucker’s health care.

