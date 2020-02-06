Mobile home park residents trapped by floodwaters for some time Thursday morning

National-World

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Heavy flooding is an all too familiar occurrence for one Weaverville community. Early Thursday, dozens of residents at the Eden Glen mobile home park were unable to leave after authorities were forced to block their bridge because of rising floodwaters.

“Yeah, it’s definitely scary,” resident Selina Burrell said.

Thankfully, a break in the storm allowed about a dozen residents to leave. Officials went door to door doing welfare checks and informing residents that if they wanted to leave, this was the opportunity they’d been waiting for.

“Yeah, we have told them to keep an eye on the weather, make sure before they come back this is out of the area,” Weaverville Battalion Chief Ray Blackwell said. “The folks who live down here, they’re used to this. Yhey kind of know when it starts coming in, I need to get ready to go.”

Normally the water at Little Flat Creek is barely visible to residents, but Thursday’s rains had the water overflowing with swift-moving and potentially dangerous floodwaters.

“Yeah, it’s the same thing people have heard over and over, don’t move the barricades, don’t go around them,” Blackwell said. “If the water is moving like this, if we have floods on the bridge, don’t cross them. That’s where we run into problems at.”

“Last night before I went to bed, I made sure I had a bag packed ready to go, ready to run out the door any minute,” Burrell said.

Across the region, several roads are closed due to flooding.

