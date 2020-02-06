This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 560 people have died and more than 28,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There at least 260 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China. Two people have died outside of mainland China from the virus — a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines, and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 14 cases)

The Australian state of Queensland confirmed its fourth case of Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the national total to 14 confirmed cases.

The patient is a 37-year-old man, a Chinese national from Wuhan. He traveled in a tour group with a 44-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy, who have all also been confirmed to be infected.

The man remains in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital and is currently stable.

More than 240 Australians on the repatriation flight from Wuhan, via Qantas, reached the Australian territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

A total of 241 Australians were transferred to Christmas Island to be quarantined, while a pregnant woman and her partner were sent to Perth for isolation, according to Morrison’s tweets.

Morrison added that the government is also working with Chinese authorities on a second repatriation flight from Wuhan, and the New Zealand government about possibly repatriating its nationals on the same flight.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred last night to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 5 cases)

Canada has a total of five confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The fifth case is a woman from British Columbia aged in her 50s who had contact with family visitors from Wuhan, Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia Provincial Health Officer told a news conference.

The patient tested positive in provincial testing and the results will be confirmed by national labs shortly, Henry said.

The patient and her visitors remain in isolation at home. The visitors are being “monitored,” but Henry declined to say if they were showing symptoms.

This is significant, as it seems to confirm human to human transmission in Canada for the first time. Henry would not clarify if the visitors were symptomatic during their visit.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 6 cases)

A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of the country’s health department, Jerome Salomon.

The sixth confirmed case is a French doctor who had been in contact with a patient in Asia, a spokesman for France’s health department told CNN.

France was the first European country to confirm cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Salomon.

The fifth case is the daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who is one of the first four confirmed patients, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on French television BFMTV.

Germany (at least 12 cases)

Germany has confirmed at least 12 cases of coronavirus, according to the German Federal Health Ministry.

Ten of the cases are in Bavaria, and two in Hesse state, a spokesman at the ministry said on Wednesday.

The two cases in Hesse are infected patients who recently flew to Germany from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, according to public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, citing health authorities.

The other 10 cases are located in the southern state of Bavaria and are centered around an auto parts company after an infected employee from China visited Germany on a business trip.

Hong Kong (at least 21 cases, 1 death)

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which borders mainland China, has reported its first death from the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old man died Tuesday at Princess Margaret Hospital and had an underlying illness. The patient took the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21 and returned to the city from Changshanan on January 23. He was said to have never visited any health care facilities, wet market or seafood market, or had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon Station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All schools will also be shut until at least March 2.

This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 3 cases)

India confirmed its third case of coronavirus on Monday in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Italy (at least 2 cases)

Italy has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday.

The individuals affected are two Chinese tourists who had arrived in Rome a couple of days previously, Conte said.

“We have already prepared all the precautionary measures to isolate these two cases,” Conte said.

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government would try to trace the tourists’ journeys while in Italy, adding that the situation was serious, but under control.

“The timeliness of the intervention makes us think that there are no other people exposed,” Ippolito said.

Japan (at least 25 cases, plus 20 in cruise ship quarantine)

At least 20 people on board a cruise ship under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama Bay have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as screening continues.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board the Diamond Princess ship, Princess Cruises said in a statement. The ship was quarantined after an elderly former passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Not including those in quarantine on the cruise ship, Japan has confirmed 25 other cases of coronavirus in total.

At least three people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His was the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting tonight, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 12 cases)

Malaysia reported two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 12, state news agency Bernama reported.

Malaysia has temporarily suspended all visas for Chinese citizens from Hubei province. It has also established an emergency response team at its Beijing embassy to provide assistance to Malaysian citizens in China.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January, and who died on Saturday. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 28 cases)

The current number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 28, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

The health ministry previously advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of trade and industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 23 cases)

Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in South Korea, bringing the national total to 23, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said in a news release on Wednesday.

The latest case is a 58-year-old Chinese woman who came to South Korea for a tour on January 23. Other recent cases have included a 38-year-old South Korean man who visited Singapore for a conference between January 18 and January 24. One of the attendees at the conference was an infected Malaysian citizen. The South Korean tested positive on Wednesday morning, according to the KCDC.

South Korea is sending $5 million of emergency humanitarian aid to China, the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

Spain (at least 1 case)

Spain confirmed its first case Friday, according to a statement from the Health Minister’s Office. The statement said the patient is currently under observation at a hospital in La Gomera, a small island that is part of the Canary Islands.

The patient is part of a group of five people that health officials on the island say are “under observation” after being in contact with a person in Germany who has been diagnosed with the virus, the release stated.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden on Friday confirmed its first case, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 13 cases)

Taiwan confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total in the self-governing island to 13, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The latest cases include a 40-year-old man who worked in Wuhan in December and returned to Taiwan on February 2. He developed a fever, coughing and a headache on February 3.

The other case is a woman in her 20s, who returned from Wuhan to Taiwan on January 21. She developed coughing and chest distress. Both patients are in a stable condition.

Taiwan announced Tuesday it would deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China in the past 14 days. Those with a Taiwan resident certificate will be allowed in, but are required to self-isolate in their homes and monitor their health. The restrictions go into effect on February 7.

All residents of Hubei province are banned from entering the self-governing island. Chinese students from other provinces will also be denied entry for two months. The export of face masks is also temporarily suspended to ensure stable supply.

Thailand (at least 25 cases)

Thai health officials have confirmed six new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus bringing the countrywide total to 25.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Director General for the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen, said that four of the new cases are Thai nationals and the additional two are Chinese nationals. Two of the Thai nationals are a married couple who recently traveled to Japan and the other two Thais are “hired car drivers” who have transported Chinese passengers.

Five out of the six cases are in stable condition, but the sixth case — who is 70 years old and also suffers from tuberculosis — is in critical condition according to Dr. Wattanayingcharoen.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 5 cases)

A new case of coronavirus has been reported in the UAE, making that the fifth case in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The patient, who arrived from Wuhan, is “stable and under medical care,” the ministry said in a statement, adding there is “no cause for concern” for the public.

United Kingdom (at least 2 cases)

The UK has confirmed its first two cases in the northwest of England, according to a statement Friday by the chief medical officer for England.

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS (National Health Service) care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” Chris Whitty said.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

United States (at least 12 cases)

There are now 12 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

The latest case is a US citizen who had traveled to Beijing and is now in isolation at home in Wisconsin, according to local government officials.

In addition to the new case in Wisconsin, six confirmed cases are in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

Vietnam (at least 10 cases)

Vietnam confirmed its 10th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a state media report.

The patient is a woman in Binh Xuyen district, northwest of Hanoi. She started having a high fever on January 31 after coming into close contact with another confirmed case, who had traveled to Wuhan.

Schools in 56 provinces and localities in the country will delay a return to classes to prevent the spread of the virus, the report said.