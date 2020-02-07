Both Illinois coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital

National-World

Two coronavirus patients in suburban Chicago were discharged Thursday night from a hospital and are in isolation at their home, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center spokesman Timothy Nelson told CNN.

The husband and wife, both in their 60s, returned home under guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the hospital.

“With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we’ve received have been great. Everyone’s been very kind and very respectful,” the patients said in a statement provided by the hospital. “This has been the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”

The woman was Illinois’ first confirmed travel-associated case of coronavirus and was diagnosed after returning from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated. Her husband, who did not travel to China, was the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States, the CDC said.

The US has at least 12 confirmed cases, with hundreds more evacuees from China due back Friday.