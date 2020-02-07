Captain America chats with Gov. Lamont about civic engagement

National-World

Hartford-New Haven, CT (WFSB) — It wasn’t the Avengers that Captain America joined forces with on Friday.

It was Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont’s office posted a photo of the governor with actors Chris Evans and Mark Kassen.

It said the three had a chat about the actors’ new civic engagement project called A Starting Point.

“Anything that helps provide Americans with info on issues that impact all of our lives is something I think we can all support,” Lamont said. “Leave it to Captain America to get it done.”

