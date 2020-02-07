Metro Atlanta air base could possibly house passengers from China

National-World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Metro Atlanta is on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus.

Thursday we learned that passengers arriving from China could be quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve base in Marietta.

It’s one of 11 military installations selected by the Pentagon.

Each base could house up to 20 travelers from China while they’re under quarantine for two weeks. However, they’ll only be sent to military installations if other health and human services facilities fill up.

There are more than 28,000 cases of coronavirus in China and more than 600 deaths. Eleven cases have been confirmed in the United States.

