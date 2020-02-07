Quarantines, more infections and everything else you need to know about coronavirus in the US this week

National-World

Hundreds of Americans evacuating from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China will arrive Friday at military bases in California and Nebraska.

The fast-moving coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan two months ago. Since then, it’s killed 638 people, mostly in China, and trapped residents at home, paralyzing the world’s second biggest economy.

Outside mainland China, it’s raced across continents, infecting over 31,000 in more than 25 countries and territories. In the US, there are at least 12 confirmed cases.

Here are other key developments this week:

The outbreak just keeps growing

This week saw the number of cases reported in the outbreak more than double worldwide.

At the end of last week, there were 14,549 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 305 deaths worldwide. The US had eight cases.

US likely not chartering any more flights out of Wuhan

As the numbers skyrocket, the US has worked to get Americans out of China.

There are about 300 people arriving from Wuhan on Friday aboard what could be the final two flights chartered by the State Department. The final destination for the two evacuation flights will be the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and the Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

The one landing in Nebraska will stop at the Travis Air Force Base in California and the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio before its final destination in Omaha.

The State Department does not anticipate chartering any planes after this week, an official said.

And in Canada, a separate flight carrying 176 passengers landed at Vancouver International Airport late Thursday, an airport official said.

All the passengers will be quarantined

Once the passengers arrive, they will be screened and placed under a 14-day federally-mandated quarantine, according to the US Northern Command, which is a part of the Department of Defense.

Passengers’ health will be monitored and checked repeatedly during their flights. Those who show symptoms upon arrival or during the quarantine will be taken to area hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Evacuations of Americans from Wuhan started last month with one flight landing at the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California with nearly 200 Americans aboard. Those passengers were quarantined.

And on Wednesday, two more flights out of Wuhan arrived in California carrying a total of 350 passengers. They were taken to Travis Air Force Base — between San Francisco and Sacramento — and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. They were also quarantined.

So will those on regular flights from China

The quarantine applies to Americans arriving on regular passenger flights as well.

US citizens returning from China on commercial flights are being rerouted to one of 11 airports that can handle extra health screenings. Those passengers may be subject to quarantine, according to new federal rules that went into effect Sunday.

The 11 designated commercial airports where planes carrying US citizens returning from China must land are: John F. Kennedy in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Honolulu, Dallas, Detroit, Newark and Washington’s Dulles.

The Pentagon announced that 11 additional military locations have been approved to accept people for quarantine if public health authorities believe there are coronavirus concerns. The additional military housing sites are located near the 11 airports accepting flights.

The outbreak is not just on land

Passengers are not just trapped at home and in military bases.

More than 7,300 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan over concerns they were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by infected passengers.

At least 61 people from all over the world have tested positive for coronavirus in the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 11 Americans.