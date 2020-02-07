READ: Gordon Sondland’s statement on being recalled from his post

News

President Donald Trump fired key impeachment witness Gordon Sondland on Friday, along with Lt. Col. Alex Vindman.

Sondland, who has served as US ambassador to the European Union, announced his dismissal Friday evening in the following statement:

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career.”