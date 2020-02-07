Some parents upset over gender-neutral bathrooms at new Lake Oswego middle school

National-World

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) — Some concerned parents say they’re upset over new gender-neutral bathrooms at Lakeridge Middle School in Lake Oswego. Now, they’re petitioning to get them removed.

The school is being rebuilt from the ground up The new design features bigger classrooms and more common spaces for kids to us, with one of the common spaces including gender-neutral bathrooms.

“There’s a communal sink at one end, a communal sink at the other, so you can come and go through two different access doors, and then as you walk down the hallway, there are individual toilet rooms with floor-to-ceiling doors, and they lock, so you walk in, use the toilet, walk out, use the sink, and you carry on head back to class,” Kurt Schultz, the school’s principal, said.

Some parents have started a change.org petition against the bathrooms, stating in part that “several concerns have surfaced highlighting the need to change the layout before it’s too late.”

The principal says a change at this stage of construction would cost more money and it’s not likely to happen. The school is expected to open this fall.

