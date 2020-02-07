This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 630 people have died and more than 31,400 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There at least 320 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China. Two people have died outside of mainland China from the virus — a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines, and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 15 cases)

The Australian state of Queensland confirmed its fifth case of Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the national total to 15 confirmed cases.

The patient, a 37-year-old Chinese woman, is currently isolated at the Gold Coast University Hospital. She is a member of the same tour group as Queensland’s four previously confirmed cases.

More than 240 Australians on the repatriation flight from Wuhan, via Qantas, reached the Australian territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

A total of 241 Australians were transferred to Christmas Island to be quarantined, while a pregnant woman and her partner were sent to Perth for isolation, according to Morrison’s tweets.

Morrison added that the government is also working with Chinese authorities on a second repatriation flight from Wuhan, and the New Zealand government about possibly repatriating its nationals on the same flight.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred last night to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 5 cases)

Five cases of 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada, as of February 7. In addition, British Columbia reported its third and fourth cases today.

The province has sent the presumptive positive samples to the National Microbiology Lab (NML) for further testing.

The two cases, one man and one woman, and both are in their 30s and visitors from Hubei province, China, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

If confirmed by the NML, these would be Canada’s sixth and seventh confirmed cases.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 6 cases)

A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of the country’s health department, Jerome Salomon.

The sixth confirmed case is a French doctor who had been in contact with a patient in Asia, a spokesman for France’s health department told CNN.

France was the first European country to confirm cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Salomon.

The fifth case is the daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who is one of the first four confirmed patients, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on French television BFMTV.

Germany (at least 13 cases)

One more patient has tested positive for coronavirus in the German state of Bavaria, the region’s health ministry says, bringing total cases in Germany to 13.

She is the wife of an employee of a tech company called Webasto, where other cases have been identified. The company will remain closed until February 11, it said in a statement.

The employee tested positive last week, and the couple’s two children also have coronavirus. The family is in a hospital in Trostberg, Bavaria, according to the state’s Health Ministry.

Germany’s other two cases are in Hesse state. The infected patients recently flew to Germany from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, according to public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, citing health authorities.

Hong Kong (at least 24 cases, 1 death)

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which borders mainland China, has reported its first death from the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old man died Tuesday at Princess Margaret Hospital and had an underlying illness. The patient took the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21 and returned to the city from Changshanan on January 23. He was said to have never visited any health care facilities, wet market or seafood market, or had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon Station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All schools will also be shut until at least March 2.

This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 3 cases)

India confirmed its third case of coronavirus on Monday in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Italy (at least 3 cases)

Italy has confirmed its third case of coronavirus, after an Italian national tested positive for the infection, the country’s health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The patient is the first Italian to contract the virus, following two cases of Chinese tourists with the infection.

According to the statement, the patient was quarantined in the city of Cecchignola, on the outskirts of Rome, after being repatriated from Wuhan last week.

Japan (at least 25 cases, plus 61 in cruise ship quarantine)

At least 61 people on board a cruise ship under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama Bay have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board the Diamond Princess ship, Princess Cruises said in a statement. The ship was quarantined after an elderly former passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Not including those in quarantine on the cruise ship, Japan has confirmed 25 other cases of coronavirus in total.

At least three people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His was the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting tonight, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 14 cases)

Malaysia reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the country to 14, state news agency Bernama reported.

The country will also expand its temporary travel ban from only Hubei to all provinces in China under lockdown due to the virus, according to state media.

State media also reported the government will be making arrangements to repatriate 212 Malaysian embassy and consulate staff in China, and 34 citizens in Wuhan.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January, and who died on Saturday. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 33 cases)

Singapore confirmed three additional coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 33, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The health ministry previously advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of trade and industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 24 cases)

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare confirmed one new case of Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, bringing the national total to 24 confirmed cases.

The patient was one of two South Koreans who were evacuated from Wuhan and tested positive for infection today. The other did not test positive.

Spain (at least 1 case)

Spain confirmed its first case Friday, according to a statement from the Health Minister’s Office. The statement said the patient is currently under observation at a hospital in La Gomera, a small island that is part of the Canary Islands.

The patient is part of a group of five people that health officials on the island say are “under observation” after being in contact with a person in Germany who has been diagnosed with the virus, the release stated.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden on Friday confirmed its first case, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 16 cases)

Taiwan confirmed three new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total on the self-governing island to 16, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The latest cases include a couple in their 50s who reportedly transferred through Hong Kong on a trip to Italy on January 22 and returned to Taiwan via Hong Kong on February 1. They developed a cough on January 26 and January 28 respectively.

Another new case is a woman in her 40s who traveled to Macao with three family members from January 21-24, and started showing symptoms on February 1.

Taiwan has banned travelers who are from mainland China or had been to China, Hong Kong and Macao since Friday.

Thailand (at least 25 cases)

Thai health officials have confirmed six new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus bringing the countrywide total to 25.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Director General for the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen, said that four of the new cases are Thai nationals and the additional two are Chinese nationals. Two of the Thai nationals are a married couple who recently traveled to Japan and the other two Thais are “hired car drivers” who have transported Chinese passengers.

Five out of the six cases are in stable condition, but the sixth case — who is 70 years old and also suffers from tuberculosis — is in critical condition according to Dr. Wattanayingcharoen.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 5 cases)

A new case of coronavirus has been reported in the UAE, making that the fifth case in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The patient, who arrived from Wuhan, is “stable and under medical care,” the ministry said in a statement, adding there is “no cause for concern” for the public.

United Kingdom (at least 3 cases)

A third person has test positive for coronavirus in Britain, the department of health and social care said on Twitter.

The patient did not contract the virus in the UK, chief medical officer Chris Witty said in a statement.

The patient is being treated by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS trust in central London, the health department told CNN on Thursday.

United States (at least 12 cases)

There are now 12 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

The latest case is a US citizen who had traveled to Beijing and is now in isolation at home in Wisconsin, according to local government officials.

In addition to the new case in Wisconsin, six confirmed cases are in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

Vietnam (at least 12 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed two additional cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the countrywide total to 12.

According to Vietnamese state media, the two latest cases are family members of a worker who recently tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan. One patient is 49 years old and the second patient is aged 16. Both patients are in a stable condition and in quarantine.

Three out of the 12 patients in Vietnam have been cleared and discharged from the hospital, according to state media.

This comes as the local authorities across all 63 cities and provinces in Vietnam announced that schools will continue to stay shut. Authorities say this will allow schools to have time to disinfect classrooms and ensure safe learning environments.