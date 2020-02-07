Tigard police find man trying to stay warm in dumpster, save him from hypothermia

National-World

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) — A man was saved from a dumpster in Tigard early Monday morning just as hypothermia was setting in, according to officials.

Police say a woman was walking to the transit center when she heard someone asking for help behind Oregon Rifle Works. Officers responded and found a man lying in the dumpster trying to stay warm in the freezing weather.

Police say the woman called at just the right time, as the man was beginning to show signs of hypothermia.

“It was great,” Jeff Hering with Oregon Rifle Works said. “Kudos to the local law enforcement out here for doing the right thing and checking on a person like that.”

Tigard police officer Heather Wakem says she cranked up the heat in her police car and let the man sit inside until medical help arrived. Wakem says this is an important reminder for neighbors to call for help whenever they’re concerned about someone’s well being.

