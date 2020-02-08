8 campers, 3 dogs surrounded by rising water at Dan River rescued

National-World

Rockingham County, NC (WGHP ) — Water rescue teams worked to rescue around 8 campers who were surrounded by rising water at the Dan River Campground, according to Rockingham County officials.

Rescue officials fought against the current to rescue the campers and 3 dogs, according to a Rockingham County news release.

Multiple rescue teams responded Friday afternoon to the campground on 700 Webster Rd.

RVs were reportedly involved, and two cars were underwater.

“I walked out of the door and there were several expletives that came out of my mouth,” Patti Jackson said after she got to drier land.

She and her neighbors decided to stay and wait the storm out on Thursday.

“I didn’t know it was suppose to be this much. They did not predict it being this much. I was here through Matthews. I had just gotten through floods in Florida due to high waters. I’m just the queen of floods I guess.,” jackson said.

Another person explained how they roads began to go underwater Thursday evening.

“Yesterday afternoon, late, it started crossing the roadway down here where this pond is. They told us to get these vehicles out, so I brought my truck up here. This morning, when we woke up, it was a lot higher than what they had predicted, and it just kept rising, “Jackson said.

A high line was laid out, and a boat made its way out to get people. The line helped steady the boat against the current.

The campers were evacuated 2-3 per trip until all were safely across the flowing water.

None of them needed medical assistance.

The water was knee-high but strong enough to carry a person downstream.

The Dan River rose 22 feet from Thursday to Friday.

