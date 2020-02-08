Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns submit caucus irregularity claims to Iowa Democrats

News

The presidential campaigns for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have submitted their respective evidence of inconsistencies from the Iowa caucuses count to the Iowa Democratic Party ahead of a noon CT deadline.

A Buttigieg aide told CNN on Saturday that the campaign had submitted their claims to the state party, and Sanders’ campaign announced Thursday that they had submitted data to the Iowa Democratic Party. The campaign also released a host of irregularities publicly.

“We also feel confident that the discrepancies we’re providing tonight, in addition to those widely identified in the national media, mean that the SDE count will never be known with any kind of certainty,” Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said Thursday night.

With 100% precincts reporting, Buttigieg holds a slim lead over Sanders in the caucuses. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor leads the Vermont senator by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail the top two candidates.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Friday that it was extending the time campaigns have to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses, further drawing out the chaos that has consumed the state’s caucus process. Faulty apps, issues with rules and jammed phone lines plunged the Iowa caucus process into turmoil Monday and has delayed the process of naming a winner up to a week.

The deadline to request a recanvass had been noon CT (1 p.m. ET) on Friday, but the party said it was moving the deadline to the same time on Monday, giving campaigns three additional days to review the results and decide whether they want to challenge them.

Campaigns were given until Saturday at noon CT (1 p.m. ET) to “submit documentary evidence of inconsistencies between the data reported and the records of result for correction.”

CNN has reached out to other campaigns about their possible claims.

It is unlikely, however, that any campaigns will call for a recanvass.

Sanders told CNN on Friday that they would not be calling for one.

“We’re not going to ask for recanvass of the whole state. That we’re certainly not going to do,” Sanders said. “But I think there were some precincts, where there were some pretty apparent irregularities and The New York Times noticed it, NBC noticed it, other media noticed it. I think we will ask the Iowa Democratic Party to take a look at those precincts.”

Buttigieg, during a CNN town hall this week, said he would “leave it to the party” to decide on what is necessary.

“What I’ll say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” Buttigieg said. “Just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built and now we’re looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.”