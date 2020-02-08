Massive fire destroys three buildings under construction in Virginia mixed-use development

National-World

Three buildings undergoing construction were destroyed in a massive fire Saturday in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside of Washington, DC.

County firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire and found a five-story building in flames near Alexandria.

The fire was contained after five area fire crews spent around eight hours battling the flames. One firefighter and one civilian were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Fairfax Fire and Rescue tweeted.

Along with the five-story building, a two-story building and a townhome building — both under construction — were destroyed, according to CNN affiliate WJLA-TV.

The buildings that burned were part of a large mixed-use development called South Alex in what is called the Penn Daw area, WJLA reported.

The affiliate reported that developers broke ground in December 2018 . The development prior to Saturday’s fire was supposed to be finished by summer 2021, according to the Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation website.