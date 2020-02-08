This middle school student had to be freed by firefighters, after he got his arm stuck in a desk

National-World

A middle-school boy got his arm stuck in a school desk this week, resulting in a rescue call to the local fire department.

No one was injured, so don’t feel bad if you let out a little laugh.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Spring View Middle School in Rocklin, California., when the student’s arm got stuck in a hole at the top of his desk.

The Rocklin Fire Department tried slipping the boy’s arm out with soap and oil, but it wouldn’t budge. So authorities had to cut out a section of the desk — releasing the pressure around the boy’s elbow and sliding it out, the department said in a Facebook post. Hooray!

The student, uninjured, was able to return to class, albeit maybe a little embarrassed.