Trader Joe’s released its list of 2019’s most favorite products

National-World

Award show season isn’t just for Hollywood.

For more than 10 years, Trader Joe’s has held its “Customer Choice Awards” — essentially a list of its customers’ favorite products. Customers vote, Trader Joe’s counts.

What follows is its annual list. Though some of the categories change, the list is a look into what customers are digging from the grocery store, which has developed somewhat of a cult following. There are, for example, entire Instagram pages dedicated to the grocery chain and its products. Some have more than 200,000 followers.

This list, which chronicles favorites from 2019 with various aquatic animals, marks the 11th annual Customer Choice Awards. Here’s a look at some of the winners.

Favorite Overall: Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Last year, this category was owned by the store’s Mandarin Orange Chicken, a frozen product. The Everything But The Bagel seasoning — a riff off of the seasoning blend on everything bagels — was a mere second runner-up.

But this year, the seasoning caught up, snagging the title and pushing the frozen chicken to its previous second runner-up position.

And first runner-up? Both in 2018 and 2019, that spot has been owned by the Cauliflower Gnocchi.

Favorite Entrée: Mandarin Orange Chicken

If it couldn’t win for favorite overall, favorite entrée isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Mandarin Orange Chicken has dominated this category, winning this prize last year as well. Calufilower Gnocchi once again made an appearance here, as first runner-up, with the grocery store’s Chicken Tikka Masala coming in behind that.

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Item: Cauliflower Gnocchi

At last, Cauliflower Gnocchi takes a top prize.

In 2018, this frozen goodie was relegated to — you guessed it — first runner-up, behind the brand’s Soy Chorizo. Now, the vegan sausage has been unseated.

Favorite Snack: Plantain Chips

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels have held this title for multiple years. But 2019 saw the end of the salty snack’s reign.

Plantain Chips took home the top spot this time, pushing the pretzels down to first runner-up.

Long live peanut butter pretzels.

Favorite Beverage: Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

It’s no secret that the popularity of oat milk has exploded in recent years.

And with Trader Joe’s introduction of the product last year, its placement as the top favorite beverage checks out.