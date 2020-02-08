Woman protesting cemetery’s decision to host car show | ‘Disrespectful, completely’

National-World

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KMOV ) — A local woman says she is disgusted over a Jefferson County cemetery’s decision to host a car show in September.

Kathryn Faries-Phillips saw the flyer advertising “Jimmy Smooth’s Creepin’ Show” on Facebook last week. According to the flyer, the four-day event includes trophies, camping, tubing, cruising, tattoos, and bands. The location listed for the event is Chapel Hill Cemetery.

“It’s a place to come and pay your respects and you know have your spirit listed a little and to be able to visit, not to have parties and live bands,” said Faries-Phillips.

Her dad and son are buried there and says she visits their graves often.

“Where would you have a car show here? There are graves everywhere. These are people’s loved ones that are laid to rest,” said Faries-Phillips.

The owner of Chapel Hill Cemetery, Brian May, says the flyer is misleading. He says only a small portion, just a few hours, of the event would be held there. He tells News 4 they will be very respectful of the people and grave sites, adding that the event will not encroach on any graves.

May has held other events at his cemetery including an Easter egg hunt. He says this car show is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“It’s not something you’re doing with the community here. It’s something that you’re outreaching for people that are out of state to come,” said Faries-Phillips.

The organizer of the event, Jim Davis, says May suggested he hold part of the car show at the cemetery. Davis says a percentage of the ticket sales will benefit the cemetery. The other portion will go to cancer research and a local food pantry, Davis tells News 4.

Davis says he will re-word the flyer to make it more clear that most of the event will be held at other locations. He is meeting with the May on Tuesday.

“They always put on great funerals, they do a great job, it’s nothing against anything with Chapel Hill. It’s just about the respect for our loved ones,” said Faries-Phillips.

She plans to protest the event in September and hopes others will join.

