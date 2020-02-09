3 arrested, vandalism suspect wanted for defacing war memorial in Portland demonstration

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Three people were arrested and more arrests are possible after a small demonstration in downtown Portland, according to police.

The demonstration began late Saturday morning at Lownsdale Square Park.

Some demonstrators arrived at the park wearing all black, and some had weapons, including bats and pepper spray, according to officers.

According to police, the demonstration was a counter-rally to another previously planned demonstration at the Multnomah County Courthouse. That demonstration was later canceled.

The counter-rally on Saturday started peacefully but escalated after some people in the group began acting in a violent, threatening manner against attendees who were recording the rally and taking photos of it.

Some people used metal-tipped umbrellas to jab others and chase them down the street, and objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans, and food, were thrown at community members and police.

Police say at least two flammable devices, believed to be flares, were thrown into nearby traffic. There was also vandalism, including spray paint on walls and a war memorial.

Police say one vandalism suspect was arrested after a short pursuit on foot. Another vandalism suspect is at large, according to police.

Law enforcement asks anyone who has knowledge of the unknown suspect’s identity, or more photos of this or any crimes that took place during this event, to email the information to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

Police say that during the demonstration, which lasted about four hours, a pedestrian was hit by a car and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Firefighters during the demonstration treated three people for exposure to pepper spray.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.