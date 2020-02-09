Buttigieg leads in delegate count after Iowa review

News

The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated vote numbers and a new national delegate estimate after completing their review of 95 precincts which campaigns had flagged as potentially inaccurate.

With these updates in place, Pete Buttigieg holds a 0.1% lead over Bernie Sanders in the state delegate equivalent count, which determines the winner of the Iowa caucuses. That margin is unchanged from the previously announced results.

If there are no requests to recanvass or recount, Buttigieg would be the winner of the Iowa caucuses and claim 14 delegates. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would receive 12, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren would get 8, former Vice President Joe Biden would receive six, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar would get one.

The party said it has revised 55 precinct reports — 3% of precincts — after campaigns had raised some reports of inconsistencies following Monday’s caucuses.

Officials from the party say they cannot alter the data written on the signed caucus math worksheet, a party aide told reporters on Sunday.

“We cannot go back and change results because it would be us changing the data, changing the information provided from each of the precincts,” the aide said.

“The Iowa Democratic Party cannot go in and make changes,” one aide said.

“We follow the math worksheets and we are obligated to report what is given to us,” one aide said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.