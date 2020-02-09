Puerto Rico women’s basketball team qualifies for Olympics for the first time

National-World

Puerto Rico’s women’s basketball team has qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time, according to the International Basketball Federation.

Although Puerto Rico lost to France 89-51 in its last match at the qualifying tournament in Bourges, France, on Sunday, Brazil was eliminated by Australia, guaranteeing Puerto Rico’s first qualifier victory.

“Historic!” the Basketball Federation of Puerto Rico posted on Facebook.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Luis Miranda, general director of Puerto Rico’s Women’s Basketball League, Spanish news agency EFE reported. “Through the last five years in the Women’s Basketball League in Puerto Rico (BSNF) we’ve worked so that the women on the team have the highest degree” of skill.

It’s a big win for Puerto Rico, which has been beset by a slew of bad headlines recently, from a continuing series of earthquakes to news that badly needed Hurricane Maria relief supplies had been in a warehouse since the hurricane hit the island more than two years ago.

France and Australia also qualified for the Summer Games basketball tournament in Tokyo.

“FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 champions USA and Olympic hosts Japan qualified directly,” according to the international federation.