The 1st group of Americans evacuated because of coronavirus to be released Tuesday

No one in the first group of Americans evacuated on a flight from Wuhan, China, has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said a day before their quarantine expires.

The evacuees will be free to leave March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, California, Tuesday if they aren’t showing any symptoms, Riverside County Public Health Department said in a release.

The group of 195 people have been quarantined at the base since they arrived from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 29.

“To date, no one has tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) among the 195 in quarantine,” the health department said.

It’s not clear how those quarantined — many of whom are US State Department employees — will be released or if and how they will be provided with transport to another destination.

Some people with concerns about the evacuees being in the area have “taken them out on” employees at the base and their families, the health department said.

“There have been some comments made that have been hurtful — both in person and on social media,” the release said. “A few base workers have even been accosted in uniform. This is not acceptable, and needs to stop.”

People on and off the base “are not at increased risk for exposure to the new virus,” the department said, as the evacuees have been “fully separated” from base personnel.

For the hundreds of people evacuated to the United States from Wuhan just last week, the waiting game continues until their 14-day mandated quarantine is up. They were flown to bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

More than 1,000 people — all but two in China — have died from the coronavirus, and more than 42,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

More people are being quarantined as health officials try to stem the outbreak.

A cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, has become a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people on it tested positive for the virus in Japan. Some 135 people, including at least 24 Americans, are infected, Princess Cruises said Monday.

Another cruise ship in New Jersey, after a coronavirus scare kept it docked and its passengers waiting for days — set sail Monday afternoon.

The cruise set sail for Bermuda only after four passengers evaluated for coronavirus all tested negative and were discharged from the hospital, according to a statement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.