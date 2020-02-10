Biden on Sanders’ democratic socialism: ‘What do you think Trump is going to do with that?’

News

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ democratic socialist label would hurt Democrats’ chances of winning control of the Senate in the general election if the Vermont independent is the party’s presidential nominee.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon in New Hampshire on Monday, Biden bragged that Democratic candidates in red states had asked him to campaign with them in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Are they inviting him to speak?” Biden said of Sanders in the interview, airing at 10 pm. ET Monday on “CNN Tonight.”

“Bernie’s a great guy, but it’s his self-definition,” he said. “But the question is who can help us win back the Senate most?”

Biden’s comments come as the Democratic field battles over which candidate is the most electable in a general-election matchup with President Donald Trump. Sanders and his campaign have said Biden’s history of backing free-trade agreements and adjustments to entitlement programs would make him vulnerable to attacks from Trump; Biden has responded that Sanders’ progressive platform of “Medicare for All” is politically unrealistic and would alienate voters in swing states.

“Are you going to walk into any of those states we have to win, like Florida, and other places that we’re going to win, in Georgia and North Carolina,” and embrace a Democratic nominee who describes himself as a democratic socialist, Biden asked. “What do you think Trump is going to do with that?”