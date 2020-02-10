BIll Murray was doing Bill Murray things at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

National-World

Bill Murray channeled his inner Carl Spackler at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California on Sunday.

The star of the golf comedy “Caddyshack” decided to have a little fun while breaking the rules during a putt. After his putt drifted wide of the hole, Murray tried to play it off casually by walking over and backhanding the errant shot in as it was rolling past the hole.

Most impressive was that Murray didn’t even look as he tapped the ball in.

Being Murray, his violation of the rules was met with applause and cheers from the crowd as he flipped his putter and walked away with a sly grin on his face.

Murray wasn’t done, though.

He also accepted a shot of tequila from a fan in the crowd as he was walking between shots, downed the liquor and threw the empty cup back as he walked away.