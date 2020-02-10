Cassia County looking for bank robbery suspect

News

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Burley on Monday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, demanded money from a teller at the South Overland branch of D.L. Evans Bank.

After he got the money, the man sprayed an unknown substance inside the bank and then ran away heading east, according to the Cassia County sheriff's office.

The suspect is pictured wearing a dark jacket, grey sweat pants, dark tennis shoes and a red and white striped stocking hat with an 'S' on it.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 878-2251.