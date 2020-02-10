Good Samaritans pull driver from car before it catches fire in California

National-World

IRVINE, CA (KCBS/KCAL) — A female driver is recovering following a fiery crash in Irvine that left her unconscious before her car burst into flames.

Two good Samaritans came to the woman’s rescue following the overnight crash on Culver Drive and Bryan Avenue sometime after midnight.

It was there when the woman’s car ran a red light, and struck two other vehicles, and caught fire.

A driver whose car was at the intersection saw the crash, and two people were able to pull the woman out from the car right before it caught fire.

“It’s an adrenaline rush because you’ve got someone in front of you, unconscious,” said Nain, one of two good Samaritans. “I wasn’t scared. I just wanted to pull her out.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not clear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, nor whether a medical condition was at issue.

