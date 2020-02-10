Jennifer King named as full-year coaching intern with the Washington Redskins

National-World

The Washington Redskins have named Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern with the team.

King will be joining head coach Ron Rivera’s offensive staff and will work with them throughout the offseason, training camp and regular season.

She is expected to assist running backs coach Randy Jordan.

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff,” Rivera said in a statement. “Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”

King interned with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason in 2018 and 2019, where Rivera coached before joining Washington. She helped coach the wide receivers as an intern in 2018 and the running backs in 2019.

King worked as an assistant wide receiver coach and special teams assistant during the 2018-19 season for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league. She was also an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College last year.

She has experience as a player for several women’s tackle football teams. She was a seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix, and she won a WFA National Championship with the New York Sharks in 2018. Last year, she played wide receiver and safety for the D.C. Divas.