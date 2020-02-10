Prosecutors ask for 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone

News

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Roger Stone, a former informal adviser to President Donald Trump, to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Russia investigation, according to a new court filing.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory Guidelines,” prosecutors wrote on Monday.

The prosecutors say Stone’s recommended sentencing, based on standardized calculations, is 87 months to 108 months in prison, which amounts to about seven to nine years.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He was found guilty on all seven charges brought against him in November.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.