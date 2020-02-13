2 former Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges

National-World

Two recently dismissed Ohio State football players pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to raping and kidnapping a woman at their apartment complex.

Former defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21 and due to be seniors next season, were arrested Wednesday, according to Franklin County online jail records.

The same day, Riep and Wint were removed from the football team.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program,” Head Coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.”

Riep and Wint are accused of raping a woman in a Columbus apartment complex last week.

One of the suspects allegedly told the woman to say on video afterward that the acts were consensual, according to court documents.

The men are charged with kidnapping, according to criminal complaints, because they forcibly restrained the victim to engage in sexual activity against her will.

Wint’s attorney, Samuel Shamansky, said Wint is wrongfully accused.

“He’s had zero contact with the criminal justice system. He is an outstanding student and athlete. He is respectful and law-abiding,” Shamansky said. “He’s cooperated completely with law enforcement and has nothing to hide. These false charges are outrageous, and he is eager to clear his name in a court of law.”

An attorney for Riep, Karl Schneider, asked the court Thursday for a low bond, noting that Riep turned himself in to authorities.

“I’ve known his family and Amir for almost two years now, and I can assure you he will report for further proceedings,” Schneider said.

Riep’s bond was set at $100,000. He was also ordered to avoid contact with his accuser and his co-defendant, Wint.

Wint’s bond was set at $75,000. He was also ordered to avoid contact with his accuser and his co-defendant, Riep.

What allegedly happened

The alleged incident took place the night of February 4 at the same apartment complex where Riep and Wint both live, Columbus police said in two criminal complaints.

Riep and the accuser initially were having consensual sex, but she “stopped and moved away after a brief time stating she did not want to continue,” a Columbus police detective wrote in an affidavit.

Wint then entered the room, according to the affidavit. Riep asked the woman if Wint could join them, then grabbed the woman by the neck, held her down and raped her, the affidavit states.

Riep then restrained the woman while Wint forced her to have oral sex with Wint, according to the affidavit.

The woman was crying when told to give consent, affidavit says

Both men stopped after several minutes, and Riep told the woman “she needed to give her name and say it was consensual on video recording,” the affidavit states.

Riep then recorded the woman, who asked him if he wanted to record her face, since she was crying, the affidavit reads.

Riep laughed, said no, and told her to just say it was consensual, according to the court document.

The affidavit doesn’t say anything else about what the woman said on the video.

Riep and Wint were largely backups this past season for the Buckeyes, whose 2019 campaign ended with a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.