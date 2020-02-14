Democratic lawmaker accuses likely GOP challenger of hating Trump

News

Rep. Max Rose of New York, a Democratic congressman who represents a district President Donald Trump won in 2016, is accusing his likely GOP challenger Nicole Malliotakis of hating Trump, while his campaign questions her support for the President.

The President tweeted out an endorsement of Malliotakis on Wednesday, saying, “I know her well” and “Nicole is Strong on Crime & Borders, #2A, Cutting Taxes, & she Loves our Military & Vets.”

Rose responded directly to the message on Twitter, saying, “Mr President – You probably should have done a bit more research. She hates you, your wall, and everything you’ve done.”

The tweet also posted an ad from the congressman’s reelection campaign that questions Malliotakis’ support for the President.

The ad features video of Malliotakis saying, “Now I’ve got to deal with all these questions about Trump. I never really endorsed him. I never really was out there campaigning for him. I was never really a supporter of his.”

At another point in the ad, Malliotakis is asked what Trump is doing well, to which she responds, “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you.”

Text flashes on the screen saying, “And now she wants us to believe she backs the president?”

CNN has reached out to the Malliotakis campaign with a request for comment.

Malliotakis isn’t the only Republican candidate to have announced a run in the race for New York’s eleventh congressional district. A primary election will take place in June followed by the general election in November.

Rose is one of the freshmen House Democrats who flipped a congressional seat from red to blue in the 2018 midterm elections and will be on the front lines of the fight for Democrats to keep the House majority in 2020.

Trump, in his tweet endorsing Malliotakis, targeted Rose over his support for impeachment, saying, “we need her to defeat Max Rose, who voted for Impeachment!”