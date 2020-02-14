NYPD memo, Homeland Security arrest highlight vigilance after precinct shooting

National-World

A New York Police Department memo, which warns of a “credible threat” against officers, and an arrest made by Homeland Security Investigations highlight the extra vigilance of law enforcement since a recent shooting inside a Bronx precinct.

Police say that last weekend, a man who told investigators he hated the police shot at two officers and then opened fire inside a station. Since then, an NYPD memo referred to someone possibly intending to shoot an officer, specifically in the 41st precinct, according to a law enforcement official.

The memo was sent to parts of the NYPD detective bureau and tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

All service members are being advised to be vigilant, and station house security must be posted on all tours, the memo says.

In an unrelated incident, HSI was made aware of a threat to the law enforcement community, a statement from the department says.

ICE arrested Armando Clemente Ramos, a member of MS-13, for making threats against the NYPD in the Bronx on Thursday, a second law enforcement official said.

Ramos’ threats did not spark the NYPD memo or broader safety concerns. He was apprehended as part of an investigation, the first law enforcement official said.

The suspect in the Saturday and Sunday shootings is a 45-year-old Bronx resident named Robert Williams, according to a law enforcement source.

His case was being presented to a grand jury Friday.

The first shooting took place Saturday night when a man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on two police officers sitting in a van in the 41st precinct. One officer was wounded, police said. A second was not hit.

Then on Sunday morning, a man walked into the station just before 8 a.m. and shot at uniformed officers and a civilian employee, police said. One male lieutenant who returned fire was shot in the arm and was in stable condition.

The suspect was not shot but lay down on the ground after he ran out of bullets, police said. He was then taken into custody.

The shootings were “a premeditated assassination attempt,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “By the grace of God we’re not planning a funeral.”