Prosecutor breaks down charges against man accused of ‘doing unspeakable things’ to infants

Michigan (WNEM) — A Michigan man accused of “doing unspeakable things” to infants is facing additional charges.

“He’s facing 88 counts, ranging from criminal sexual conduct to extortion,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Leyton is referring to the 18-page complaint against 43-year-old Jeremy McCallum.

McCallum was arrested last month after officers searched his home and discovered large amounts of evidence of child pornography.

Leyton said McCallum is going to face additional charges in the federal system for possession and distribution of child porn.

“We were able to find DVDs, CDs, and photographs. And from those DVDs, we were able to actually witness the sexual assaults and identify who the individuals were who were the victims of the crimes,” Leyton said.

Leyton said authorities were able to arrest McCallum after being notified by McCallum’s son, who found pornographic evidence on his father’s tablet.

While McCallum is from Oakland County, Leyton said McCallum’s alleged sexual assaults and other crimes had allegedly taken place in Genesee County.

McCallum originally faced 15 charges, but more were added this week – bringing the total to 88 charges. That includes 65 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of extortion, two counts of child sexual abuse activity, and one count of child abuse.

Leyton said McCallum will face both state and federal charges for the alleged crimes.

“And the reason we want to go that route is because the sanctions in the federal system are harsher than they are in the state system for similar crimes. So they’re taking the child pornography counts and we’re keeping the sexual assault counts,” Leyton said.

McCallum is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bond.

