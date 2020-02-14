The FBI tweets a Valentine’s Day poem trying to find stolen art
The FBI didn’t have a Valentine this year, but the bureau’s Art Crime Team did whip out a poem and some word play for its weekly #FindArtFriday hashtag.
“Happy #ValentinesDay from the #FBI! We don’t need chocolates or flowers, but we do need your help finding stolen artwork. If you see a masterpiece you recognize, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov,” the bureau tweeted.
“Roses are red; violets are blue. Help the #FBI find a painting; here is a clue: Johan Laurents Jensen’s “Still Life of Roses in a Basket on a Table” is an oil painting that measures 15 1/2 inches by 18 inches”
The bureau had a thread full of stolen artworks, which obviously broke the hearts of the investigating agents.
And, of course the bureau was looking for a jewelry bedazzled card case on Valentine’s Day.
“Are you exchanging cards on #ValentinesDay but have nowhere to put them? Neither do we. Help the #FBI find a stolen Faberge card case made by Fedor Ruckert between 1895-1905. It is decorated with gold, silver, enamel, and ruby.”
Each Friday the FBI’s Art Crime Team writes pun-filled tweets about stolen art. Formed in 2004, the team consists of 20 special agents, each responsible for addressing art and cultural property crime cases in an assigned geographic region.
