The daughter of former US diplomat John Negroponte is accused of stabbing a man to death

The daughter of former United States diplomat John Negroponte has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, was arrested Thursday night at a home in Rockville, Maryland, after reports of a stabbing, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found a man, 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, inside the home “suffering from what appeared to be a cutting wound,” the statement said.

He was pronounced dead at the home, police said.

Detectives determined that Rasmussen and Negroponte were acquaintances and that they were involved in a disagreement while inside the home. the statement said. During the disagreement, Rasmussen was injured, police said.

The cause and manner of Rasmussen’s remains unknown, pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

It’s unclear whether Negroponte has an attorney. Bond information for Negroponte is not yet available, the police statement said.

Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, a former US diplomat who served in multiple roles in the administration of President George W. Bush. He was the country’s first director of national intelligence in 2005. He served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 2001 to 2004 and later served as deputy Secretary of State from 2007 to 2009..