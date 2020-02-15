Virginia teen accused of killing mother and 6-year-old brother before fleeing to North Carolina

National-World

A Virginia teen was arrested in North Carolina on Saturday on suspicion of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office of Fauquier County in Northern Virginia said the 17-year-old boy shot and wounded his father Friday evening and the man called authorities from his home in Midland.

The father said his wife and younger son were dead of gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The teen fled in a red Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen. It was recovered when he was arrested in North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said. Officials did not say where the teen was arrested, only that he was caught by officers responding to a shoplifting call.

Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier told reporters that the father was in stable condition at a hospital.

Midland is about 50 miles from Washington.

Deputies from Fauquier County were traveling to North Carolina.