Watch boxer Ryan Garcia knock out Francisco Fonseca in just over a minute into their match

Ryan Garcia needed one round and less than two minutes to defend his WBC silver lightweight boxing champion title Friday.

One minute, 20 seconds into his match against Francisco Fonseca, Garcia delivered a lightning left hook to Fonseca’s chin. Fonseca dropped backwards to the canvas and lay there with his arms over his head.

The win moved Garcia’s flawless record to 20-0 with 17 knockouts in his professional career.

Friday’s first-round knockout at the Honda Center in Anaheim California, wasn’t the first for Garcia.

In November, the California native beat Romero Duno just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the bout to earn his silver lightweight belt.

Garcia’s thunderous entrance into the boxing world has even veteran fighters calling him the sport’s next star. Former super welterweight champion Sergio Mora tweeted, “A NEW STAR IS BORN!!!!!”

As for who he wants to fight next, Garcia mentioned fellow 21-year-old Devin Haney.

“I had a plan for 2020 and that was to shock the world,” Garcia told the sports streaming service DAZN after the fight. “So I’m about to shock the world. Beat (Jorge) Linares, beat Luke Campbell, beat Gervonta Davis. And now I’m going to go after Devin.”

Haney welcomed the fight.

“(Garcia) knows I’m the best fighter in the world,” Haney said. “Let’s make the play happen now.”