Drill team going for the gold, raising money to represent Hawaii at nationals

Mililani, HI (KITV ) — A drill team that started in the summer of 2019 is already making waves by winning their very first statewide competition in less than a year.

The Mililani High School JROTC Drill Team is currently trying to raise $50,000 so they can represent the Aloha state on the national level.

The funds will allow the team to send 34 members to the Drill Nationals in Daytona Beach Florida.

They will be competing against over 70 of the nation’s best drill teams.

Their army instructor says this is one of the most hard working groups he’s ever seen, with cadets putting in over 20 hours of training a week.

The team currently has raised around $4,000.

They need to raise the 50-thousand by the end of March.

You can send donations to the JROTC office at Mililani High School or contact johnny.hickson@k12.hi.us

