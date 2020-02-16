Hawkeye couple uses basketball to build their relationship

National-World

IOWA CITY, IA (WQAD ) — A pair of Hawkeyes basketball players have found more in common than their love for the game.

Muscatine-native Joe Wieskamp and Makenzie Meyer, from Mason City, Iowa, found love on the court, and have been dating for more than a year.

They’re just like any other couple, except for how they choose to spend date nights. On a Friday or Saturday night, instead of at the movies or out to dinner, you might find Joe and Makenzie working out or practicing on the court.

And it’s more than just their basketball skills they find attractive about each other. They love that they can make each other laugh and each of them described the other as humble.

