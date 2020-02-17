Artist looks to revitalize North Omaha street

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Back in its hay day, there were many businesses that lined north 24th Street and there was entertainment. Now there are buildings looking for occupants and buildings in need of care.

A building on north 24th Street sticks out from the other buildings.

Justin Young also known as Marcey Yates is into music, Young runs the Culxr House.

“What we’re trying to do is be a part of the revitalization of 24th street by bringing in creative arts and entertainment back down into this area,” said Young. “I understand the history of the area. Yeah and I know once upon a time this was really thriving with the entertainment you know we had more than one club lot of jazz musicians came thru here some of the best.”

The walls in the Culxr House are lined with the work of local artists. There’s space here for businesses too. Young wants to create a safe innovative and creative space for artist and entrepreneurs

“What we hope to accomplish by that is like bridge social and economic gaps to where these artists and individuals can be self-sustainable gain resources again that are affordable and accessible,” said Young.

Young tells us all the color on the outside of the building was done for a reason. He says it’s a quick fix, while the area waits for renovation or redevelopment.

“You can do things like public art you know what I’m saying like murals those kinds of things uplift a community,” said Young.

Young says the Culxr House is just one piece of the puzzle. He hopes to inspire other artists and other young entrepreneurs. And hopefully, bring some of the excitement back to north 24th Street.

