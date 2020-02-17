Driver facing charges after 4-year-old ejected in Robertson Co. wrong-way crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) — A woman is facing vehicular assault charges after a child was ejected from a vehicle in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.

The wreck happened near White House at mile marker 108 in Robertson County on I-65 South around 6:15 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Alina Green, from Gallatin, was driving north in I-65 southbound lanes when her vehicle struck another one head-on. Green’s vehicle continued north veering to the left and hit a second vehicle before coming to a stop.

A 4-year-old child in Green’s vehicle was ejected during the incident. THP officials say the child was in a car seat, but the device was not properly installed to keep the child inside.

The 4-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries. Green is also facing aggravated reckless endangerment charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.