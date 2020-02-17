Electrical issue likely caused fire that killed a Peculiar firefighter

National-World

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) — An electrical issue likely caused a fire that killed a Missouri firefighter after he fell through a floor while battling the house fire, according to the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire inspectors spent nearly a month investigating, and the investigation is now closed.

Firefighter Chuck McCormick died Jan. 5 after falling through a floor while battling a house fire. The fire was reported in the laundry room of a home in Peculiar, which is about 30 miles south of Kansas City.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says the firefighter fell through the floor near the front door of the home as firefighters entered the home.

McCormick fell into the basement and was critically hurt. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The family that lives in the home was able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Before he joined the West Peculiar Fire Protection District, McCormick served for three years as a member of the Missouri National Guard 1135th Engineer Company. He is survived by his wife and three young sons.

