Local students bid ‘au revoir’ to their foreign counterparts

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was all about good food and goodbyes for several students in the mountains on Sunday.

A delegation of 31 students from France came to the mountains as part of a cultural and academic exchange.

On Feb. 16, 2020, there was a farewell potluck and BBQ dinner at Franklin School after a busy week.

Four schools worked with the nonprofit organization Asheville Sister Cities to coordinate it all.

One French exchange student, Damien Chevallie, said some of his highlights from his trip abroad included the food and the nice and energetic people he met.

In April 2020, Asheville students will travel to France in exchange.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.