MAWSS reports sanitary sewer overflow caused by heavy rains

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System experienced a sanitary sewer overflow at 1050 Lubel Ave. as a result of the heavy rains and flooding that occurred on Sunday, according to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

Approximately 130 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek, the news release states.

The release goes on to provide the following information:

MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant. During heavy rains, storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Though highly diluted, the wastewater enters storm drains that lead directly to creeks and streams. MAWSS is currently pursuing capital projects to address wet weather overflows and rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.