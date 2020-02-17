Milwaukee police confirm bodies of missing mother, two young girls found near 47th and Burleigh

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — “Why he have to do that they weren’t even evil people,” Meka Smith, sister of Amarah’s Banks, said.

She spoke to CBS 58 through tears after learning Banks and Banks’ two daughters were gone.

Officers found Banks, 26, Cameria, 4, and Zaniya, 5, in a garage near 47th and Burleigh Sunday.

They were last seen February 8, and thought to be with 25-year-old Arzel Ivery, who is also Zaniya’s father.

On February 15, Ivery was taken into custody in Memphis, where he was also questioned by Milwaukee investigators.

“He provided them with information on the status of Ms. Banks, and her two daughters,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

The three were considered to be missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

The discovery of the victims prompted the cancellation of an AMBER Alert that was just issued Saturday.

With officers still on scene, loved ones and community members prayed together nearby on Sunday.

“It’s really hurting, you know, your daughter, this happen to her,” Banks’ father, Harry Smith, said.

Police have not released how Banks and her daughters were killed, but family, authorities and community leaders brought up the issue of domestic violence.

“This is an issue we know exists,” Sen. Lena Taylor said. “I’m just praying that every community member, when we hear something that we say something.”

Ivery is currently charged with aggravated battery in Milwaukee County. Chief Morales told CBS 58 that homicide charges are forthcoming.

Ivery is set to be arraigned Monday morning.

