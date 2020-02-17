Police catch car burglar, prevent him from stealing school bus

National-World

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nolensville Police arrested a suspected car burglar in the Nolensville High School parking lot Friday morning.

Police say 39-year-old Ricky Jerome Smith was originally seen breaking into a car on York Road near the Summerlyn subdivision at around 1 a.m. Friday. The incident was caught on a resident’s home security camera. Officers chased after Smith through a nearby wooded area for nearly two hours. The Brentwood Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and K9 units all joined the search, but Smith initially escaped the manhunt.

Officers later found a car in the Nolensville High School parking lot that had been reported stolen out of Nashville and also had several items reported stolen inside of it.

A bus driver found Smith near a school bus in the parking lot and alerted police. Smith was arrested without incident at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police believe Smith was trying to steal the bus because he dropped the keys and ran from officers.

Smith is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $69,600 bond.