Dog lost in Michigan will soon be reunited with owner in California

Michigan (WNEM ) — A gentle pooch will soon return home to California after being lost in Mid-Michigan for more than two years.

Snowball was visiting Midland a could years ago when he wandered off and his owner had to head back home without him.

Last spring, he was spotted in a wooded area near Dublin and Countryside Drive.

A dog lover in the area began feeding snowball to the point where it became a ritual.

“And within about five minutes he’d show up across the street from my house, and we went from there. He led, and I followed his lead,” said Amy Earley.

Eventually, Snowball’s helper put a leash on him and took him to the Midland County Pit Stop.

The Midland County Pit Stop is a group that fosters and adopts dogs.

At the pit stop, they found that Snowball was microchipped to a man who didn’t own a dog. Snowball belonged to the man’s ex-wife who had given the dog up because he was such an escape artist.

After a few key phone calls, the group found Snowball’s actual owner.

“I think she was totally in shock and I was in shock that we found an owner through this mismatch of microchip information,” said Gwen Malone with Midland County Pit Stop.

The dog’s owner, Laura Young, said she never thought she’d get Snowball back.

“I was honestly hoping somebody took him in and just never took him into a shelter and just fell n love with him. I just wanted to know that he was safe and now that I know he can come back to me, I’m ecstatic,” Young said.

Snowball will be flown back to California after it is confirmed that he is well enough to fly.

