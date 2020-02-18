Former Nascar driver found dead in her home

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Police say a well-known woman was found dead in her home near Ski Island in Oklahoma City Monday evening.

“I just pulled in right there and the woman was already in the front crying and she was on the phone with somebody,” said a neighbor, Raushae Jones.

Jones arrived home Monday to find Candace Muzny’s family in her front yard distraught.

Police say Muzny was found dead inside.

The 43-year-old former Nascar driver was arrested and charged just last month after allegedly punching a metro nail technician for not speaking English.

Muzny is also accused of cutting the responding Oklahoma City Police officer with a knife.

She had only been out of jail for a few days after being released Friday.

Police are now calling her death suspicious.

They were not able to release any other details Monday night.

