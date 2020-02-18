Lamborghinis crash after luxury car heist, police say

National-World

WAYLAND, MA (WCVB) — Two Lamborghini Urus stolen during an overnight luxury car dealership heist have crashed into each other in Malden, according to police.

The SUVs were reported stolen in a 3 a.m. break-in at Herb Chambers in Wayland on Route 20.

Less than five hours later, the black Lamborghini rear-ended a red Kia in Malden before being rear-ended by a white Lamborghini. The crash was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera.

Malden police said the crash happened at the intersection of Pearl and Charles streets and one person was arrested at the scene. He was later identified as Elijah McKinney, 18, who appeared in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one other person is still being sought, police said.

Two juveniles, one from Malden and another from Lynn, were also arrested after the Chevrolet Cruz they were driving stopped for police. Neither had a license or permission to operate that car.

“(Police were) notified by the alarm company of a break at this location,” Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons said about the Herb Chambers dealership. “Responding officers responded to this location, we did observe a break that occurred. Further investigation reveals that we’ve had two Lamborghini SUVs stolen.”

One of the windows of the showroom was shattered, and officers were seen searching the parking lot. A large rock could be seen near the window.

“From what we can gather, they broke in, they were able to obtain some keys from an area, they were able to remove the keys, take the cars that were in the front lot and drive away,” Gibbons said.

A Wayland police officer saw three vehicles in the area, but only the Chevrolet stopped. The Lamborghinis took off on Route 20 at high speed, police said.

“One of my officers was able to stop a car that possibly was involved in the break. Two individuals are currently detained at the police station. I can’t give you any more until the investigation concluded,” Gibbons said.

The Lamborghini SUVs were both worth than $200,000, police said.

In court, prosecutors said McKinney has a long juvenile record. A judge ordered McKinney to remain under house arrest, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay away from the auto dealership.

“The Herb Chambers Cos. would like to thank the Wayland police and other agencies for their quick response and outstanding work. Our technology resources were helpful in this case and we will continue to work with and support investigators as the case moves forward,” spokesman George K. Regan said in a statement.

