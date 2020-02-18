Mini Horse Flies First Class To Ontario International Airport

National-World

Los Angeles, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A first-class passenger on a weekend flight to Ontario international Airport demonstrated what a good seat neigh-bor he could be.

Fred is a mini horse service animal who flew from Michigan to Dallas, then on to Ontario, before heading back home. His owner, Ronica, says she paid for two first-class tickets for his first airplane trip to take a stand against plans to possibly limit which animals can fly on planes.

“I paid an arm and a leg for our tickets,” she said. “I wanted him to be comfortable, I wanted the most room.”

She says the mini horse, who wore a teal green suit covering most of his body along with plenty of “service horse” labeling for the flight, is better trained than most dogs, lives inside her house and is fully housebroken.

