Oregon man accused of trying to kill police officer with scoped rifle

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) — A man is facing an attempted aggravated murder charge for allegedly trying to kill an Oregon City police officer.

Beau Nichlas Wilcox, 31, shot at the police sergeant on Feb. 12 as the sergeant was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 18000 block of Paulson Drive, police said.

Wilcox told FOX 12 Monday evening he wasn’t trying to hurt the officer. While speaking from the Clackamas County Jail, he says he’s struggling with his own mental health.

He said while it’s no excuse for his actions, he hasn’t been the same since the death of his daughter, who died of SIDS.

Wilcox was reportedly damaging property at the house and threatening to shoot his family members, according to police. Officers when they arrived at the scene heard yelling and the sound of glass breaking from inside the house.

Wilcox then emerged from the house with a scoped rifle, pointed it at one of the officers, and fired, according to investigators. The officer, 22-year veteran with the department, took cover behind a truck and was not hurt.

Wilcox went back into the house and emerged again about two minutes later without the rifle, police said. Both police and family confirm he left with his son in his arms before surrendering.

Officers arrested and lodged Wilcox at the Clackamas County Jail.

No police officers fired their guns during the incident and none of Wilcox’s family members were hurt.

Wilcox is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, and two warrants out of Deschutes County for FTA criminal mischief in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has since filed additional charges.

Wilcox did explain to FOX 12 that he has been in recovery from substance abuse. He said, “I’m a good dad, I’m just not right upstairs right now.”

