Students create petition to keep theater director full time after budget cuts

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI ) — A Des Moines community of students and parents is asking for the return of a high school theater director after he lost his job.

Des Moines Public Schools said it’s not eliminating the role completely but it is going to be half time. Theater director Michael Davenport said he would still have to take on more than half of the responsibility.

“I can choose to remain at Roosevelt for half the pay and no benefits but just as much of the work,” Davenport said.

He has been the theater director at Roosevelt High School for three years. But the recent budget cuts caused his job to go part time.

“I can’t be there next year half time. The kids don’t know what they’re going to experience with a new person coming in,” Davenport said.

His colleagues in the theater community said this is a trend across the country. When school districts have to make cuts, the theater departments take the first punch.

“There’s a group that loves theater, and I think giving them an opportunity to grow as human beings, to grow as students is so very valuable,” said David Kilpatrick, with Des Moines Playhouse.

Lexi Hankerson and her classmates are rehearsing for their next show, which is debuting in April. The senior at Roosevelt created a petition to keep Davenport on staff full time. Posted online Saturday night, the petition already had more than 2,000 signatures by Sunday afternoon.

“He has proved himself time and time again to be one of the most valuable teachers we could ever hope for,” Hankernson said.

Davenport has put together dozens of productions in his short time at Roosevelt. He has even led students to the Iowa High School Speech Association state championship for musical theater.

But the banners and the shows aren’t what he’s most proud of. Rather, the relationships he’s built with the students are what will make leaving Roosevelt so hard.

“Most people, I’ve said this before, don’t get to go to their own funeral or wake and hear nice things said about them. It’s overwhelming,” Davenport said.

Des Moines Public Schools reduced spending by $24 million and is planning for further cuts in the near future.

